Short Interest in Clean Power Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Drops By 45.1%

Clean Power Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MOTNF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 52,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,605. Clean Power Capital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52.
Clean Power Capital Company Profile
Featured Story: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.