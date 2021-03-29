Short Interest in Clean Power Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Drops By 45.1%

Clean Power Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MOTNF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 52,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,605. Clean Power Capital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52.

Get Clean Power Capital alerts:

Clean Power Capital Company Profile

Clean Power Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.