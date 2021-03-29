Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Declines By 44.2%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CBGPY stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBGPY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

