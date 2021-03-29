Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Expands By 100.3%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the February 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RQI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.93. 457,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

