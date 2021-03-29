Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Drops By 44.9%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,259. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.17.

CRZBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

