Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Decreases By 46.9%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 858,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CRH stock remained flat at $$46.39 during trading on Monday. 12,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,039. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. CRH has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $21,093,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 411,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

