Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Drops By 40.2%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the February 28th total of 372,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,224.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF opened at $12.14 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

