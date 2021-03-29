Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Drops By 44.4%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DPUKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

DPUKY stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

