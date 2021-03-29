Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Drops By 44.4%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DPUKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.
DPUKY stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.96.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.
