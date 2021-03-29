Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Decreases By 48.1%

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DSE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at $230,000.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

