Short Interest in Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Declines By 45.2%

Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS ESSI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Eco Science Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.90.

About Eco Science Solutions

Eco Science Solutions, Inc provides consumer and enterprise technology products and services for the health, wellness, and alternative medicine industry. Its services include business location, localized communications between consumers and business operators, social networking, inventory management/selection, and payment facilitation and delivery arrangement.

