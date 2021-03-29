Short Interest in Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Declines By 45.2%

Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS ESSI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Eco Science Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.90.
About Eco Science Solutions
