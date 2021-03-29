Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Increases By 139.4%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the February 28th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ EPIX opened at $29.79 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 90,149 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
