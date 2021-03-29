Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Increases By 139.4%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the February 28th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $29.79 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 90,149 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.