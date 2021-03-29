Short Interest in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Increases By 109.5%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the February 28th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 43.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. (FBRC) assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $893,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 112.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 567.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.57. 7,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,119. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $426.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

