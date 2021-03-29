Short Interest in Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Decreases By 50.0%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FXBY remained flat at $$2.60 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123. Foxby has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.
Foxby Company Profile
