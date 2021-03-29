Short Interest in Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Decreases By 50.0%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXBY remained flat at $$2.60 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123. Foxby has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Foxby Company Profile

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

