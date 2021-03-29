Short Interest in George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Decreases By 50.0%

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RSKIA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 973. George Risk Industries has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Get George Risk Industries alerts:

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for George Risk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Risk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.