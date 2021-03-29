Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Drops By 40.5%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GGB. TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

GGB stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

