Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Rises By 101.7%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.0 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

HLKHF stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

