Short Interest in Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Grows By 100.0%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of HINOY traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hino Motors has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hino Motors had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HINOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hino Motors from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hino Motors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.