Short Interest in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Declines By 40.9%

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

HV Bancorp stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. HV Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

