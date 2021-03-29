Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Increases By 136.0%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS IGXT opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.47. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile
