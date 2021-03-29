Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Increases By 136.0%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS IGXT opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.47. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

