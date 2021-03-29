Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Increases By 104.2%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the February 28th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

