Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Drops By 44.3%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16,221.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 234,401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $501,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

NYSE VVR opened at $4.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.