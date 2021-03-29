Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Decreases By 47.1%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMT. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares during the period.

COMT traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $30.31. 6,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,878. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

