Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Grows By 105.4%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the February 28th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 3.51% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of UAE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

