Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Expands By 100.0%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JTTRY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96.

Get Japan Airport Terminal alerts:

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.