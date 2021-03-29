Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Rises By 139.5%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 139.5% from the February 28th total of 463,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lizhi stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Lizhi as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lizhi stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $346.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

