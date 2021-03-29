Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Drops By 50.0%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMIZF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

SMIZF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.