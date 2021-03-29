Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Drops By 50.1%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the February 28th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MBRX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. 622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Moleculin Biotech worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

