Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Drops By 50.1%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the February 28th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MBRX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. 622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $11.82.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.
Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.