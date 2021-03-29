Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Decreases By 47.0%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NGS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,933. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.