Short Interest in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expands By 136.6%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a growth of 136.6% from the February 28th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $384.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

