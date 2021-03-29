Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Drops By 50.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PCCWY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.68. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. PCCW has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is an increase from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

