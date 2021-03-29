Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Decreases By 40.0%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEGRY shares. Barclays raised Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PEGRY opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.984 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.