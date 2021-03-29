Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Rises By 101.8%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Probe Metals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,229. Probe Metals has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 293 claims covering an area of 11,904 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as 2450260 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Probe Metals Inc in February 2015.

