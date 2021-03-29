Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Drops By 40.7%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Scully Royalty stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.