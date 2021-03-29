Short Interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expands By 139.0%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the February 28th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, March 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $7.04.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

