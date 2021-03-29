Short Interest in Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Drops By 50.0%

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sibling Group stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.02. 14,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,419. Sibling Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Sibling Group Company Profile

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.

