Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Rises By 102.0%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SLGWF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,899. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.
