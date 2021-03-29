Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Rises By 102.0%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLGWF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,899. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.