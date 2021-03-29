Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Expands By 139.4%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

