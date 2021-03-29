Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Declines By 45.4%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 28th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,214,852. The company has a market cap of $84.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,997 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.