Short Interest in Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Rises By 123.8%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the February 28th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TCHBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS TCHBF opened at $423.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.84 and a 200-day moving average of $466.73. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $302.50 and a 12 month high of $515.00.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

