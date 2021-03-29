Short Interest in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Decreases By 49.4%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 75,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $416,366.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,952,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

GIM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 206,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,425. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.