Short Interest in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Drops By 40.6%

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771,842 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $88.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.