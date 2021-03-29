Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Increases By 100.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.00. 10,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

About TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

