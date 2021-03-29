Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Declines By 46.9%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 525,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,421. The company has a market cap of $302.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

