Short Interest in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Drops By 45.3%

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the February 28th total of 632,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of USAT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.10. USA Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $12.78.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. Analysts expect that USA Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.