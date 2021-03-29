Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Increases By 102.7%

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,800 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the February 28th total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of PPH stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $71.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,285.8% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 90,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000.

