Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Expands By 100.0%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of HYI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. 30,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,341. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

