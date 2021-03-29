SHPING (SHPING) Market Capitalization Achieves $86,057.65

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 46% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. SHPING has a total market cap of $86,057.65 and approximately $229.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded flat against the dollar. One SHPING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.15 or 0.00625174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

