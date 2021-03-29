Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $18.40

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $17.68. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 81,619 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after acquiring an additional 768,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,308,000 after acquiring an additional 556,450 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,909 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 542,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,207 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.