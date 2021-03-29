SIBCoin (SIB) Trading 4% Higher This Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $998,503.76 and approximately $2,686.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,533.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.44 or 0.03131115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.00334236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $520.86 or 0.00905318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.46 or 0.00410997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.77 or 0.00361123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00259831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021707 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,069,245 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

