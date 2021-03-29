Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 80,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $84.37.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.