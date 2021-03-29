Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on SMMNY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Commerzbank raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.